Jennifer Aniston turns off comments on Instagram to avoid backlash amid Jamie Foxx controversy

Jennifer Aniston turns off comments on her Instagram

Friend's alum Jennifer Aniston, who has been very upset since her reaction to Jamie Foxx's controversial post, has turned off the comments on her Instagram in the wake of the scandal.

The Friend's alum is in hot water as she has been dragged into the controversy surrounding Jamie Foxx's Instagram post, receiving a massive backlash from fans and followers.



It erupted last week when the Oscar-winning actor took to the photosharing site to post an emotional message reading: "They killed this dude called Jesus... what do you think they'll do to you???!' followed by the hashtags #fakefriends and #fakelove."



The message, which was deemed antisemitic by a number of followers, appeared to have been liked by charming Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston. She quickly acted to distance herself from the scandal after sensing that the situation may get worse.

In her post, Jennifer said: 'And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds — I do NOT support any form of antisemitism. And I truly don't tolerate HATE of any kind. Period.'



Aniston created a post of her own to distance herself from the perceived contention, after which Foxx also apologised for his choice of words and clarified the meaning of the previous post, explaining he was calling out a 'fake friend' and not the Jewish community.

Prior to turning off her comments, Brad Pitt's ex-wife quickly denounced the post and denied any connection to it in her Instagram Stories, writing: "This really makes me sick. I did not "like" this post on purpose or by accident."



An account using the title Jennifer Aniston appeared to 'like' the remarks, which were subsequently labeled antisemitic.

It is to be mentioned here that there are more than dozens of fan accounts on social media under the name Jennifer Aniston.