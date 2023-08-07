Turkey's Derince port explosion leaves scores injured

This representational picture shows Turkish policemen on the street of Istiklal in Istanbul, on November 13, 2022. — AFP/File

At least four were injured following a massive explosion that rocked the warehouse of the Turkish Grain Board near Derince Port in Kocaeli province on Monday causing mass destruction and raising concerns over safety protocols at the facility.

The explosion occurred at around 14:40 local time and the cause behind it is still being looked into.

According to preliminary data, at least four people were hurt by the explosion inside the warehouse at the time of the incident. The explosion in the Turkish Grain Board depot required an immediate emergency reaction.

The scene received a swift dispatch of firefighters and paramedics for emergency medical care.

The explosion was so powerful that it resonated across the entire town.

According to witnesses, the sight was overshadowed by a dense plume of smoke and dust that was caused by the shockwaves, Daily Sabah reported.

A thorough investigation is being conducted as local authorities and emergency services work carefully to determine the precise cause of the explosion.