Shah Rukh Khan begins countdown for 'Jawan' with new poster

'Jawan' is slated to release on September 7

Shah Rukh Khan, after taking the box office by a storm with his blockbuster film Pathaan in 2023, has officially begun the countdown of his next ambitious project Jawan by dropping a fresh poster of the film.

Taking it to his Twitter handle, Khan dropped an eye-catching poster in multiple languages also mentioning the release date of the film for the fans as a reminder so that they prepare themselves for another wonderful film.

The poster shared by the superstar showed a bald King Khan holding a gun in one hand while carrying an intense look on his face. He also wore a cool pair of shades to make his look more intriguing.

The caption on the tweet read: “Main achha hoon ya bura hoon… 30 days to find out. Ready AH? #1MonthToJawan #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Jawan is directed by Atlee and features the Chennai Express actor with south stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. It also features Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra, Priyamani in significant roles. Reportedly, Deepika Padukone will also have a cameo in the movie.

As per News 18, the film will portray Khan in a double role. Not just that, he will be sporting six different looks. The film will hit the theatres on September 7.

Jawan marks as Shah Rukh Khan’s second big budgeted film in 2023 after Pathaan. This is not all, he is also prepping up to feature in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki which is also scheduled to release later this year.