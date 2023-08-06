Prince Harry set to scratch William's wound

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's new film, which features many family issues, could upset Prince William.



The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle, who seemingly turned against the royal family soon after quitting their jobs in 2020, are set to produce a new film for Netflix to save their career.

They have reportedly spent an eyewatering £3m for the rights of Meet Me At The Lake, a romance novel by Carley Fortune.

The excerpts of the book have striking similarity to the events Harry, Meghan have gone through as it depicts a couple in their 30s who fall in love, with themes displayed throughout of mental health, post-natal depression.

It also seems describing the situation that William and Harry faced at their early age as it may reminds childhood trauma of losing a parent in a car crash. Harry and William's mother Princess Diana's also lost her life in a tragic car crash in 1997.

Senior therapist and relationship expert Sally Baker from Working On The Body, in conversation with The Mirror US, has claimed it might prove to be "cathartic" to the dad-of-two.

Sally believes it could also put even more strain on his bond with his big brother William.

She claimed that "it may also temporarily strain relations with his brother William who is bound to think Harry is still mining their family narrative for his own sensational content."



The Prince of Wales, according to the expert, "may feel the coincidences in this project confront publicly deep wounds from their childhood".

She went on saying: "Harry has a chance here to bring attention to the long shadow cast by sudden tragic loss, and hopefully help others dealing with similar trauma."

She thinks that his personal experience will "lend authenticity to storytelling".

"Pulling from real loss and anguish infuses the work with a truth and rawness that resonates. Even when fictionalised, basing stories on actual events and emotions can heighten their impact. I wish him strength on this difficult creative journey," she concluded.