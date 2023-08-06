Prince William and Kate Middleton now ‘outweigh’ Harry and Meghan in Hollywood

Prince William and Kate Middleton may be upping their PR strategies to upstage Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their turf in Hollywood.

Ahead of the Prince of Wales’ upcoming New York trip, to promote his annual Earthshot Prize, there are speculations that Hollywood may have begun favouring the Wales over the Sussexes following the bad press that has hounded them for months.

Per the latest YouGov quarterly poll last month, Harry and Meghan’s popularity is plummeting in America. Last month the poll revealed that the former Suits actress is now by far the least popular of the four royals in her own home country.

According to global PR and branding guru Mark Borkowski told Express.co.uk, “[William and Kate’s] image now far outweighs Harry and Meghan’s social media issues and their attempt to conquer Hollywood.”

He added that the “charm offensive” and “master class in image branding” of the Waleses has left the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “in the shade.”

Royal historian Hugo Vickers was of the view that William and Kate “have done has been perfect” since King Charles’ coronation and they “get on with their duties – working within the system – unlike the Sussexes.”

The Sussexes previously faced a major blow when they did not receive a single nomination by the Emmys despite how their Netflix docuseries garnered much popularity on the streaming giant.

Previously, a source told Heat Magazine, “Nobody wants to risk their standing in the UK by not being seen as team William and Kate.”

The source further added that the Waleses are now ‘actively pitched’ over Harry and Meghan. Furthermore, King Charles is also backing William and Kate to maintain their American ties and influence as a part of their strategy to keep the monarchy relevant.