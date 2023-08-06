Inside Princess Diana's goddaughter Lady Edwina Grosvenor’s personal life

It may come as no surprise that Princess Diana had 17 godchildren as she was frequently praised for her ability to get along with kids.

No matter how busy she was, she would remember each child's birthday and send cards and gifts.

Today it is good to see them working in different professions from fashion designers to a guide for horse safari.

However, this article will further give insight into the personal life of Lady Edwina Grosvenor, who is Princess Diana's oldest goddaughter and also the daughter of the late Duke of Westminster.

Lady Edwina Snow, 41 - Prisoner reformer and wife of BBC's 'history hunk'

Lady Edwina Grosvenor is the founder and chairwoman of One Small Thing. Hugh Grosvenor, Edwina's brother, who has been dubbed Britain's most eligible bachelor, took over the family title after their father Gerald Grosvenor, 64, passed away in 2016 and left behind an estate believed to be worth £9.35 billion.

Lady Edwina and her husband, Dan Snow, at Harry and Meghan's wedding

The family estate holds around 300 acres of some of London's most expensive land.

It also owns the 1,800-acre Halkyn Estate on the Flintshire/Denbighshire border and the 11,500-acre Eaton Estate outside Chester.

When her father passed away, Edwina and her two sisters, Tamara Van Cutsem and Viola Grosvenor were left with £20,000 each while their brother became the 7th Duke of Westminster.

Princess Kate reunites with Princess Diana's goddaughter during Southampton visit

Since finishing school, Edwina has dedicated most of her life to working as a criminal justice advocate, becoming the founder of The Clink, a prisoner reform charity, where prisoners work towards gaining their City & Guilds vocational qualifications.

Prisoners with six to 18 months left on their sentence can participate so when they leave prison they enter the workforce with recognised skills.

The prisoners cook and serve food to members of the public restaurant inside the prison, including HMP Brixton and HMP High Down.

The Princess of Wales was welcomed by Edwina Grosvenor, founder of the charity One Small Thing

Her charity work in the sector began in her gap year when she volunteered at Kathmandu Central Prison in Nepal.

Since then, she has worked in 50 prisons across the UK and abroad. She has also set up the charity One Small Thing and the podcast Justice which looks into the trauma prison environments can give a person.

Alongside her charity work, Edwina also advises the Government on prison reform using her background as a criminal justice advocate.

In 2010, Edwina married TV presenter Dan Snow, known for his programme's Rome's Lost Empire and The Vikings Uncovered, once described as 'the man who put hunk into history'.

Dan is the son of former BBC 2 Newsnight presenter Peter Snow, famed for his Swingometer on General Election nights.

They met after sitting next to each other at a wedding.

Recalling when that meeting, Dan said: 'The person who did the seating plan set us up. I knew straight away she was the one for me. There was both a physical attraction and a remarkably deep and wonderful companionship.'

The couple got married in a small ceremony in Liverpool and now are parents to three young children, two daughters and one son.

Their eldest daughter Zia was born in 2011, followed by their son Wolf Robert in 2014.

Their youngest daughter Orla was born a year later in 2015.

The family lives in a £7 million house in the New Forest in Berkshire.

In one interview, Dan revealed the 'difficult times' the couple had endured since they married, including the death of Edwina's father, her mother suffering breast cancer from which she has recovered, and her own late miscarriage.