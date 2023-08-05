Police watchdog initiates probe into UK woman's sexual assault claim in custody

Screengrab of Zayna Imam during her interview with Sky News. — YouTube/@Sky News

The UK police watchdog stated on Friday that it had opened an investigation in response to a woman's allegations that she was stripped, drugged while in police custody, and sexually assaulted.

According to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), GMP referred two cases related to Zayna Iman's allegations about her detention at Pendleton police station in February 2021.

UK resident Zayna Iman, 38, said that the incident took place while she was reportedly detained by Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officers for 40 hours, according to Sky News.

However, it was alleged that three hours of the videotape showing her in the police's custody were lost and that there was proof of sexual assault in her medical records.

Iman allegedly pulled a female police officer's glasses off during a police welfare callout regarding a lady who was allegedly high on cocaine, leading to her arrest at home in the early hours of February 5, 2021.

Iman's complainant is one of three women who, after being arrested, charged GMP with conducting illegal strip searches. Meanwhile, GMP had previously denied that any of its employees had committed any wrongdoing, Daily Mail reported.

The initial referral, they claimed, was a re-reference of matters received in May 2022 which they had directed GMP to examine locally.



However, the other referral, according to the IOPC, contained fresh claims about the woman's treatment in prison that had not previously been brought to their knowledge.

IOPC regional director Catherine Bates said: "These very serious allegations will have undoubtedly unsettled the local community and the wider public. Their severity raises understandable concern and has the potential to undermine confidence in policing.

"In light of the new information we recently received and the significant media attention generated, as well as a request from GMP, we have taken the decision that an independent investigation is required into the allegations.

"We are aware of footage of the woman's detention, which has been widely shared and will be requesting a copy of all available video evidence to assist with our inquiries."

Bates added that the investigation will be thorough and independent, examining the woman's interaction with police during custody. Additionally, contact has been made to clarify roles, and updates will be provided as inquiries progress.

Last month, another woman, Sinead Foley, claimed she was strip-searched by Birmingham police and left naked for 16 hours. The 37-year-old said that she felt "violated" after being undressed and left on the holding cell floor with only a mattress as a cover, following her arrest in November last year.