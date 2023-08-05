Here's which surprise songs to expect on Taylor Swift's remaining Eras Tour

Possibilities are endless when it comes to Taylor Swift belting out surprise songs during her Eras tour.
The singer is set to cap off the U.S. leg of her worldwide tour with upcoming six shows in Los Angeles before she makes her way to Mexico City at the end of August.
Much to fans' delight, the Grammy winner performs an acoustic version of two surprise songs that are not part of her normal set list, leaving concertgoers to keep guessing on every show.
If you are considering going to Taylor Swift’s concert and want to have an upper hand on which surprise song the singer is going to play, you have come to the right place.
Below is the list of all the songs from each of her albums that haven’t been performed on the tour so far.
The Outside
Stay Beautiful
Mary’s Song (Oh My My My)
A Perfectly Good Heart
Tell Me Why
The Way I Loved You
Change
Untouchable
Come in With the Rain
Superstar
We Were Happy
That’s When
Don’t You
Bye Bye Baby
Speak Now
Better Than Revenge
Innocent
Last Kiss
Superman
Electric Touch
When Emma Falls In Love
I Can See You
Foolish One
Girl at Home
Ronan
Babe
Forever Winter
Run
The Very First Night
Out of the Woods
I Know Places
You Are in Love
New Romantics
End Game
I Did Something Bad
So It Goes…
Gorgeous
King of My Heart
Dancing With Our Hands Tied
Dress
New Year’s Day
I Forgot That You Existed
Cornelia Street
Death By a Thousand Cuts
London Boy
Soon You’ll Get Better
Afterglow
ME!
It’s Nice to Have a Friend
exile
epiphany
peace
hoax
gold rush
happiness
long story short
closure
it’s time to go
right where you left me
Question…?
Labyrinth
Sweet Nothing
Bigger Than the Whole Sky
Paris
High Infidelity
Glitch
Dear Reader
Hits Different
You’re Losing Me
Swift hasn't shied away from occasionally pulling tracks that aren't on any of her albums, such as I Don't Want to Live Forever and All of the Girls You've Loved Before.
Here are some of the other songs she might end up singing as one of her surprise songs.
Eyes Open (Taylor’s Version)
Safe & Sound (Taylor's Version)
If This Was a Movie (Taylor's Version)
Christmas Tree Farm
Crazier
Only the Young
Carolina
Beautiful Ghosts
Sweeter Than Fiction
Beautiful Eyes
I Heart ?
Two Is Better Than One
Christmases When You Were Mine
Christmas Must Be Something More
Renegade (with Big Red Machine)
Gasoline (with HAIM)
The Alcott (with The National)
Highway Don’t Care (with Tim McGraw and Keith Urban)
Both Of Us (with B.o.B)
The Joker and the Queen (with Ed Sheeran)
Best Days of Your Life (with Kellie Pickler)
Half of My Heart (with John Mayer)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly have a "united" view of their family values
King Charles and royal family decide to let Prince Harry and Meghan Markle go
Prince Harry looks relegated to entourage status during latest outing
David and Victoria Beckham's new celebrity pals show support to the Beckhams after being "ditched" by Harry and Meghan
Live-Action remakes of Disney faces backlash from fans
Taylor Swift wins hearts with gesture to late NBA star Kobe Bryant's daughter Bianka