Here's which surprise songs to expect on Taylor Swift's remaining Eras Tour

Taylor Swift recently announced additional dates for her ongoing Eras tour

Possibilities are endless when it comes to Taylor Swift belting out surprise songs during her Eras tour.

The singer is set to cap off the U.S. leg of her worldwide tour with upcoming six shows in Los Angeles before she makes her way to Mexico City at the end of August.

Much to fans' delight, the Grammy winner performs an acoustic version of two surprise songs that are not part of her normal set list, leaving concertgoers to keep guessing on every show.

If you are considering going to Taylor Swift’s concert and want to have an upper hand on which surprise song the singer is going to play, you have come to the right place.

Below is the list of all the songs from each of her albums that haven’t been performed on the tour so far.

Taylor Swift album

The Outside

Stay Beautiful

Mary’s Song (Oh My My My)

A Perfectly Good Heart

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) album

Tell Me Why

The Way I Loved You

Change

Untouchable

Come in With the Rain

Superstar

We Were Happy

That’s When

Don’t You

Bye Bye Baby

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) album

Speak Now

Better Than Revenge

Innocent

Last Kiss

Superman

Electric Touch

When Emma Falls In Love

I Can See You

Foolish One

Red (Taylor’s Version) album

Girl at Home

Ronan

Babe

Forever Winter

Run

The Very First Night

1989 album

Out of the Woods

I Know Places

You Are in Love

New Romantics

Reputation album

End Game

I Did Something Bad

So It Goes…

Gorgeous

King of My Heart

Dancing With Our Hands Tied

Dress

New Year’s Day

Lover album

I Forgot That You Existed

Cornelia Street

Death By a Thousand Cuts

London Boy

Soon You’ll Get Better

Afterglow

ME!

It’s Nice to Have a Friend

Folklore album

exile

epiphany

peace

hoax

Evermore album

gold rush

happiness

long story short

closure

it’s time to go

right where you left me

Midnights album

Question…?



Labyrinth

Sweet Nothing

Bigger Than the Whole Sky

Paris

High Infidelity

Glitch

Dear Reader

Hits Different

You’re Losing Me

Bonus songs (not included on an album)

Swift hasn't shied away from occasionally pulling tracks that aren't on any of her albums, such as I Don't Want to Live Forever and All of the Girls You've Loved Before.

Here are some of the other songs she might end up singing as one of her surprise songs.

Eyes Open (Taylor’s Version)

Safe & Sound (Taylor's Version)

If This Was a Movie (Taylor's Version)

Christmas Tree Farm

Crazier

Only the Young

Carolina

Beautiful Ghosts

Sweeter Than Fiction

Beautiful Eyes

I Heart ?

Two Is Better Than One

Christmases When You Were Mine

Christmas Must Be Something More

Renegade (with Big Red Machine)

Gasoline (with HAIM)

The Alcott (with The National)

Highway Don’t Care (with Tim McGraw and Keith Urban)

Both Of Us (with B.o.B)

The Joker and the Queen (with Ed Sheeran)

Best Days of Your Life (with Kellie Pickler)

Half of My Heart (with John Mayer)