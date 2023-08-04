Fans laud Eva Mendes for making inflexible rules for daughters

Fans lauded Eva Mendes for making inflexible rules for daughters

Eva Mendes recently revealed the couple's parenting philosophy with reference to social media, even though they prefer to keep their relationship and their relationships with their kids private.



Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling refrain from sharing their family life on the internet, and their daughters won't either because the couple is well known for keeping their personal lives private.

Esmeralda Amada, 8, and Amada Lee, 7, are the actress's two daughters; they were born to her and Ryan, her partner in 2011, when they first met during the production of their film The Place Beyond the Pines.

Mendes took to Instagram where she shared a GIF of herself nodding her head and hands no, and captioned it: "When my kids ask me if they're old enough to go on the internet, social media or anything requiring wifi."

Her post generated a lot of inquiries—and praise—which she then cheerfully addressed in the comments section, providing additional context for her perspective on children and social media.



One fan commented: "When I have kids, I intend to do the same. At what age do you think you'll allow them to use the internet/social media," to which Eva replied candidly with: "Honestly I don't know."

She continued: "I'll have to see where it goes – for now, I'm observing them and keeping up with research about how social media can impact a child's brain," adding: "I'm taking it stage by stage."

Another fan then asserted: "We are in the internet century so eventually everyone will need or want to access the internet," though Eva then countered with: "Yes true, but in my house, children do not have access to the internet. It's too dangerous."

She added: "Just like drinking or voting or getting a driver's license (etc…) isn't allowed for children, the internet falls under that category for me. Especially social media."

"When they're 18 years old," one fan then proposed, an idea Eva appeared to like, reacting: "Yup!" followed by a red heart emoji.