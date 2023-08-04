Khloe Kardashian shares first family photo with her two children

American TV star Khloe Kardashian has mesmerised fans as she shared the first family portrait with both her children on Thursday.

In the picture, The Good American designer can be seen with her son Tatum and daughter True as the family of three sit on the grass of her backyard while playing with toys.



The 39-year-old was beaming with joy as she smiled alongside her kids during Tatum's first birthday bash.

Though her former partner Tristan Thompson joined them at the party, he was not in the frame-worthy snapshot.



Khloe looked stunning in white summer dress that had straps over her shoulders, a small waistline and a full skirt. She wore high heels and blonde hair down and had on rose-toned makeup to add to her beauty. She also added black sunglasses and a diamond necklace.

Meanwhile, little True is seen having fun with her mom and brother in a white dress, and Tatum was distracted as he looked off in the distance while mom out a hand on his waist. He wore a white T-shirt, biege slacks and white socks.

Tristan did pop up in another snap even though he was with Khloe as well as her pregnant sister Kourtney - who was in all black - and her new husband, drummer Travis Barker of Blink 182.

Tristan rocked a white shirt with white shorts and sneakers and a silver chain. Kourtney appeared to have no makeup on as he bra peeked from under her tank top. Travis was very dressed down in a black T-shirt with a scary man's face on it, adding ripped black jeans and leather shoes with narrow sunglasses.

Khloe was also seen smiling as she sat on a sofa next to Kourtney, whom she has had her ups and down with on their reality TV show The Kardashians. Other images showed Khloe holding only Tatum alone while they stood by balloons. Another shot saw Khloe with her mother Kris Jenner, who looked young in a blue denim dress with a Chanel purse worn crossbody style.

Kardashian and Thompson are no longer a couple and have not been for a while. They split two years ago but continue to amicably co-parent both kids in Hidden Hills, California.



The first time Khloe treated her followers to several images of Tatum was on his birthday Instagram post. She was seen holding her boy in her arms as she smiled for the camera. The Kocktails With Khloe star was beaming with pride as she wishes her little one a happy first birthday.

'Happy birthday, my sweet son!' the Good American designer began her post. 'I am a firm believer in that God gives you what you need and I needed you. God knew my heart needed you.'