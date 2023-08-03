Elon Musk's X lets subscribers hide blue checkmarks. deadline.com

In a recent update, X, formerly known as Twitter, now allows its verified users to conceal their blue check marks for a subscription fee of $8 per month.

The move comes amidst growing criticism over the platform's verification process, which was overhauled by X's owner, tech entrepreneur Elon Musk.

According to the platform's help centre page, subscribers to X Blue can opt to hide the blue check mark that once served as a status symbol denoting account verification. The check mark will no longer be visible on their profiles and posts. However, certain features may still reveal that the account has an active subscription.

The decision has sparked mixed reactions from users and public figures alike. Some are welcoming the move as it allows them to maintain a sense of privacy and avoid potential targeting or harassment. Others, however, see it as undermining the credibility of the verification process, as the blue check mark was initially meant to confirm the authenticity of accounts belonging to public figures, politicians, and media personalities.

Lili Reinhart, actress and social media influencer, voiced her concerns, stating, "The blue check mark used to hold value, but now it feels like anyone can pay to hide it. It's losing its meaning." Author Stephen King also expressed his disappointment, remarking, "Verification used to mean something, and now it's just another perk for those who can afford it."

The update is part of a series of changes Musk has implemented since acquiring the platform for a staggering $44 billion last year. He had previously introduced the X Blue subscription service, offering additional features such as post editing and extended video sharing options. However, the decision to let subscribers hide their verification status has raised eyebrows among users who feel the platform should prioritise transparency and accountability.

While X Blue subscribers can now choose to hide their check marks, some argue that this move may lead to confusion and diminish trust on the platform.