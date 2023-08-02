Kourtney Kardashian puts baby bump on display as she enjoys date with Travis Barker

Both Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have children from their previous marriages

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were spotted in Los Angeles, exuding love and happiness as they enjoyed a lunch date at Tre Lune.

The reality star, 44, proudly displayed her growing baby bump, wearing a delightful white Mickey Mouse T-shirt paired with rolled-down blue wide-legged jeans. Complementing her outfit with a chic black cropped jacket and pointed-toe heels, Kourtney looked radiant and stylish.

The couple, who is eagerly expecting their first child together, strolled hand-in-hand to the Italian restaurant on Coast Village Road, capturing the attention of onlookers with their affectionate bond.

Kourtney, the Poosh founder, accessorized with a heart-shaped black ALAIA handbag and showcased her stunning diamond engagement ring. Her black bobbed tresses fell gracefully around her shoulders, and a pair of fashionable sunglasses completed her chic look.

Travis, the Blink-182 drummer, exuded effortless coolness in an oversized white T-shirt, ripped denim jeans, and black trainers. Adding a touch of edginess, he sported a black and white webbed patterned baseball cap, along with a chunky silver chain choker.

The couple's excitement about their impending parenthood is palpable, as Kourtney announced her pregnancy during a Blink-182 concert in June. This will be her fourth child, adding to her loving family with three children from her previous relationship. Travis, too, has children from his previous marriage, and he has embraced a fatherly role for his ex-wife's daughter.

To celebrate their baby's gender, Kourtney and Travis hosted an extravagant gender reveal party, where they shared the joyous news that they are expecting a baby boy.