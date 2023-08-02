Meek Mill walks Drake to the stage as they reconcile after 8 years of feud





In a heartwarming and unexpected reunion, Drake and Meek Mill put their long-standing feud to rest during Drake's It's All A Blur tour stop in Philadelphia.

The Canadian rapper surprised the audience by walking out on stage with Meek Mill, marking a significant step in their journey toward reconciliation, which had been eight years in the making.

The feud initially sparked when the Litty rapper accused Drake of using a ghostwriter, leading to a series of diss tracks from both artists.

Back in August 2016, the Philadelphia native took to Twitter to criticize his colleague, claiming that Drake "don't write his own raps!"

In response, Drake fired back with diss tracks like Charged Up and Back to Back, and Meek Mill countered with Wanna Know. The feud escalated, captivating the attention of the music world.

However, things seem to have changed significantly since then, with Drake and Meek Mill reconciling and embracing each other's presence on stage. During the recent show, Drake expressed his gratitude, stating, "It means the most to me that I can come back to this city and show the growth as two men that we can come here tonight and represent Philadelphia together. So, I appreciate Meek walking me to the stage tonight; Philly, I appreciate you embracing me with open arms."



The two artists later collaborated on Going Bad for Meek Mill's album Championships, solidifying their newfound bond.

