'Munna Bhai MBBS' art director Nitin Desai found dead at his studio

'Nitin Desai committed suicide due to financial crisis', says local MLA of Kajrat Mahesh Baldi

Munna Bhai MBBS art director Nitin Desai was found dead today on August 2 at his studio located in Khalapur Raigarh near Karjat.

Desai left the world a few days before his 58th birthday on August 9. His death sent shockwaves all around the Hindi film industry.

The local MLA of Kajrat Mahesh Baldi BJP shared the news of his death and unveiled that he ended his life after due to financial crisis.

Mahesh informed: "Nitin Desai's ND studio comes in my constituency, the financial crisis was going on for many days and due to that, he committed suicide in ND studio this morning."

On the other hand, the superintendent of police of Raigad, Somanath Gharge revealed that the authorities are looking into the matter and investigating it from every angle.

"We are investigating from all angles", he said.

According to India Today, Nitin committed suicide at 4:30 a.m. today. The sources confirmed spotting a police van entering his ND studios.

Nitin Desai, in his 20-year career, has worked with many ace filmmakers like Rajkumar Hirani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ashutosh Gowarikar. He has art directed famous films like Munna Bhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Badshah, Lagaan, Jodha Akbar, Devdas and many more.