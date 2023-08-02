Sadio Mane joins Al-Nassr to team up with Cristiano Ronaldo

This file photo taken on October 12, 2022 shows Bayern Munich´s Senegalese forward Sadio Mane during the UEFA Champions League Group C football match between FC Viktoria Plzen and FC Bayern Munich in Plzen, Czech Republic.

Sadio Mane, the former Liverpool forward, has bid farewell to Bayern Munich and will now be joining Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, where he will be sharing the pitch with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

During his time at Bayern, the 31-year-old Senegalese player scored 12 goals in 38 matches, but his overall performance during the season left room for improvement.

Notably, Mane's journey at Bayern was not without challenges, as he was involved in a physical altercation with Leroy Sane in the Manchester City dressing room following a Champions League defeat. The German champions seem to have recovered a significant portion of the £35 million they paid Liverpool for Mane only a year ago.

Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen acknowledged that Mane had encountered difficulties since departing Anfield and moving to Bayern Munich. He stated that the player's contributions did not align with expectations, which disappointed both the club and Mane himself.

Earlier, Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel addressed Mane's departure, revealing that both of them agreed that it was the best course of action. Despite the decision, Tuchel maintained a positive view of Mane and their relationship, expressing understanding for the player's feelings in such a situation. The manager shouldered the responsibility for not fully unleashing Mane's potential at Bayern.

Al-Nassr has been active in the transfer market, making significant signings to bolster their squad. Notably, they secured the services of Cristiano Ronaldo in December, and in the current summer window, they have added Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, Brazil full-back Alex Telles, and Ivory Coast midfielder Seko Fofana to their roster.

With Sadio Mane's arrival at Al-Nassr, the club is further reinforcing its squad, aiming to excel in both domestic and international competitions. Mane will now have the opportunity to shine alongside Ronaldo and contribute to the club's quest for success in the Saudi Pro League and other competitions.