UK's first postal drone service launches in Orkney

Initially operating for a trial period of three months, the drone service could become a permanent fixture due to Orkney's distinctive landscape and the close proximity of the islands. — Twitter/Royal Mail/Files

Starting Tuesday, the Scottish isles of Orkney will witness a pioneering postal service as mail delivery by drones becomes a regular occurrence, marking the first of its kind in the UK. Royal Mail's Kirkwall delivery office will utilize drones to transport letters and packages to Stromness. From there, the drones will facilitate deliveries to the postal workers on Graemsay and Hoy, enabling them to continue their customary delivery routes.

Alistair Carmichael, the MP for Orkney and Shetland, expressed support for the initiative, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a universal service, especially in remote areas that are challenging to access. Royal Mail believes that this drone service will significantly enhance delivery times and service levels to Graemsay and Hoy, where inclement weather and geographical factors often cause disruptions.

Initially operating for a trial period of three months, the drone service could become a permanent fixture due to Orkney's distinctive landscape and the close proximity of the islands. By teaming up with Skyports Drone Services, Royal Mail aims to leverage electric drones to bolster safety, allowing postal workers to transport mail between ports without risk.

Skyports Drone Services' Director, Alex Brown, noted that the implementation of drone technology revolutionizes mail services in remote communities, ensuring more efficient and timely deliveries while reducing reliance on emissions-producing vehicles.

It's worth mentioning that the world's inaugural drone delivery service was launched in Reykjavik in 2017, enabling the residents of the Icelandic capital to receive food and other goods directly via autonomous flying vehicles. Subsequently, in 2022, the pharmacy chain Boots made history in the UK by delivering prescription medicines via drone, transporting medications from Thorney Island, near Portsmouth on the southern coast, to the Isle of Wight.