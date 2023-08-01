BBC's classic drama series 'Oppenheimer' makes its debut on iPlayer

All seven episodes of the acclaimed drama series "Oppenheimer," led by Sam Waterston, have been released on BBC's streaming service, iPlayer.

Previously available for rent or purchase on Prime Video, the BAFTA-winning and Emmy-nominated show can now be enjoyed in its entirety by viewers on iPlayer.

This release comes in the wake of the successful run of Christopher Nolan's movie "Oppenheimer," which achieved remarkable box office success as part of the "Barbenheimer" cinematic event, grossing over $405 million worldwide.



The series, distributed by BBC Studios, features Sam Waterston as the introspective J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atom bomb, and David Suchet, known for his role as Poirot, as Los Alamos scientist Edward Teller. The production mainly consisted of American actors based in the U.K., with Waterston being the only exception.

"Oppenheimer" holds historical significance and trust was placed in producer Peter Goodchild's vision for the project. Goodchild's research process included a trip to the U.S. with writer Peter Prince to meet Oppenheimer's family and friends, shaping the series into an extraordinary narrative.



Peter Prince spoke fondly of working with Sam Waterston, praising the actor's portrayal of the complex and conflicted character of Oppenheimer, describing him as charming and driven.