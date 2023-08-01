How Meghan Markle will celebrate 42nd birthday amid financial crisis?

Amid reports of pressure to fund their lavish lifestyle following end of Spotify deal, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will be celebrating her 42nd birthday on Friday, August 4.



The plans for Meghan Markle’s birthday celebrations have been disclosed three days ahead of her special day.

According to a report, Meghan will be enjoying the big day with her husband of five years Prince Harry and their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland, who lives near their California mansion, will also most likely to join the couple.

The Daily Mirror, per Express UK, citing PR expert Mayah Riaz reported that Meghan Markle would prefer a "private affair" with just family and close friends.

“[The celebrations] will possibly be quite toned down this year and likely to be a private affair.”

Riaz further said, “It's quite possible that Meghan will spend the day of her actual birthday at home in Montecito, surrounded by her two children, Prince Harry, possibly her mother Doria [Ragland] and their rescue dogs.”

Recently, a source told PageSix Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are "under tremendous financial pressure to fund their lavish California lifestyle, including their $14million mansion and huge security costs."