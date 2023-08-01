Prince Harry remains ‘invaluable part’ of Travelyst amid speculation of his exit

Prince Harry is still part of his eco-tourism company despite reports claiming that he has been dropped a board member.

In a statement issued to People Magazine, Chief Executive Officer Sally Davey said that the royal, who founded Travelyst in 2019 is “the founder” and “remains an invaluable part of this organisation.”

“His role has not changed in any way, and he is regularly involved in strategic discussions and decisions alongside our partners and Board,” Davey further stated on Monday refuting all claims saying otherwise.

The Duke of Sussex’s name also remains listed on the company’s website as a founder and patron.

Prince Harry spent three years as the public face of the initiative to encourage the tourism industry to become more sustainable - despite a furore over his use of private jets. However, Travelyst’s recent announcement raised eyebrows when Harry was not included in statement about its transition from a ‘pilot phase’ to a new board of five people with ‘world-class expertise.’

Harry had started the green travel initiative in a bid to impact the change in systems which would lead to a more sustainable world with environmental tourism. The company was developed with a mission to help “both travellers and travel companies make better, greener choices,” according to its website.

Previously, Harry talked about the idea for Travelyst in a September 2019 speech and how a seven-year-old has inspired it during his 2012 visit to a coral reef replanting project in the Caribbean, which he was traveling on behalf of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

“I had a 7-year-old come up to me, tug my shirt, and say with such conviction: ‘Because of your country, my country's coral reef is dying,’” Prince Harry said.

“His words deeply affected me because they revealed the full impact outsiders can have on a community without even realising it.”

The Duke has a shared passion for the environment with his father King Charles, and brother, Prince William. Charles has been a life-long advocate of the environmental crisis and has supported initiatives working to alleviate such problems.

William, on the other hand, has introduced the Earthshot Prize which encourages innovative solutions to combat the climate crisis faced by the world.