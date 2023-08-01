Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s close friend shares shocking news

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s close friend and royal author Omid Scobie has shared a shocking news, with some media outlets dubbed it a major blow for the royal couple.
Taking to Instagram, the author of Finding Freedom tweeted, “For those asking, I chose not to renew with Yahoo! News in order to focus on new projects.
“Massively enjoyed my time with the company and its fantastic teams, especially @HendersStu who was beyond patient with me while I took time off to finish the final chapters of #ENDGAME.”
The royal expert is one of the supporters of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and had often used the platform to praise the couple and criticise the British royal family.
The media outlet also announced on its website, saying: "He (Scobie) was Yahoo! News UK's royal executive editor from 2022-2023."
Meanwhile, last month, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s pal announced his next book titled Endgame.
Angus Cloud was reportedly not looking to get famous with his role in the hit HBO show 'Euphoria'
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes enjoy a family 'glamping' vacation with their daughters at El Capitan Canyon
Kate Middleton said “Our campaign highlights the importance of early childhood and how it can shape the adults we...
Sofía Vergara asks the court to honor their prenup and maintain possession of certain assets
The 'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud was found dead in his home at the age of 25
Prince Harry's social life has reportedly taken another hit