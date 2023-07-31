Madonna shares her views on receiving gift from friend Guy Oseary: Photo

Madonna has recently shared her views on receiving a gift from longtime manager and friend, Guy Oseary.



On July 30, the Popular hit-maker posted a photo on Instagram featuring polaroid of Keith Haring “wearing a jacket of Michael Jackson’s face painted on it” from Oseary.

For the unversed, Madonna went to hospital in June after a serious bacterial infection followed by cancellation of her North American tour.

On the post, the Material Girl crooner stated, “If you zoom into this picture I am holding, you will see a polaroid taken by Andy Warhol of Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson’s face painted on it.”

The pop icon called the three artists a “perfect triangle of brilliance who touched so many lives including my own”.

Madonna penned, “I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realised how lucky I am to be alive.”

“And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone,” added the 64-year-old.

In the end, she remarked, “Thank you @guyoseary for this gift!”

In addition, Madonna shared a series of photos to IG hugging her son David, 17, and daughter Lourdes Leon, 26.

She further wrote, “Love from family and friends is the best medicine.”

Meanwhile, fans expressed their relief after listening from legendary singer.



One said, “You are loved, Madonna. You have touched the lives of so many with your artistry, your authenticity, and your fearlessness.”

“Beautiful life is such a gift,” another added.