BTS’ Jungkook makes coffin sell out after his solo song

Fans are left amused after Jungkook from the K-pop group BTS caused a coffin to sell out after the release of his solo track Seven. It’s not the first time he has caused an item to sell out, as it often happens after he’s seen using something.

He can be seen jumping out of a white coffin in the music video for his track Seven as he displays his undying love for his girlfriend. Soon after, it was announced by The Economy Times on July 30th that the coffin had been sold out.

There was also an image uploaded to the internet which shows the owner of the store grinning after the huge success. One of the coffins cost around ₩5.00 million KRW or $3,930 USD and netizens were left guessing what the singer’s living fans had to do with the item.





One fan joked: “They’ll probably write in their wills, ‘I prepared the coffin used in Jungkook’s MV, so put me in there when I die,’” as another added: “I guess they can use it tens of years later LOL. They can write in their will in advance, and ask to be put in there when they die.”

A third netizen remarked: “They’re already buying their coffins? Guess the coffin store that was ahead of its time hit it big,” as a fourth added: “The design is pretty so I guess they can use it as a storage space or a chair, LOL.”