Kim Kardashian is a chic soccer mom as she takes son Saint to Al-Nassr game

Kim Kardashian previously took son Saint to Inter Miami game where he met David Beckham and Lionel Messi

During a summer soccer excursion, Kim Kardashian accompanied her son Saint, who is a passionate fan of the sport, on a trip to Japan. While there, the mother and son duo, accompanied by one of Saint's friends, had the opportunity to meet two soccer icons, Christiano Ronaldo and Neymar Junior.

“Soccer tour continued to Japan where the boys got to watch @psg vs. @alnassr! So thankful that our boys dreams are coming true,” she captioned the post.

Kardashian took to Instagram to post pictures from her excursion to the PSG and Al-Nassr game with her son Saint, his friend, and his friend's mother.

In the first snapshot, Kardashian, wearing a white tank top tucked into white metallic pants, posed alongside the group. She completed her ensemble with a sleek ponytail and winged eyeliner.

In the subsequent image, the 42-year-old star posed alone, exuding her trademark elegance. Additionally, she uploaded a video clip capturing Saint and his friend energetically waving at Neymar Jr. from their seats, as well as another of the football superstar tossing his shirt to them as he passed by.

Saint and his friend also got to meet football legend Christiano Ronaldo, who taught Saint his signature handshake and took pictures with him.

In her soccer tour, Kardashian previously took Saint and his friend to watch Inter Miami play in Florida. Saint and his friend could be seen ecstatic as they met Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham and his new recruit Lionel Messi.

"I will do anything for my babies," Kardashian told Major League Soccer. "We do soccer trips. All summer, we're going to different exhibition games.