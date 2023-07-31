Pakistan triumph in second consecutive match of Norway Cup

OSLO: Pakistan street child football team thrashed Årvoll IL 2-1 on Monday to clinch a second consecutive victory in the ongoing Norway Cup in Oslo.



The first half of the match was dominated by the opponents as they were in the lead but the Green Shirts turned the tables after scoring an equaliser just minutes before the whistle for the break.

The first goal was scored by Pakistan's Abdul Wahab. In the second half, Tufail Shinwari scored the winning goal for Pakistan.



Earlier on July 30, Pakistan beat Frigg Oslo FK 11-1 to start the tournament on a winning note.

Pakistan started brilliantly thanks to a goal by Saud Ahmed in the 6th minute. Just after a few seconds, Abid Ali doubled Pakistan’s lead in the 7th minute.

The Green Shirts had no intentions to stop as their lead was tripled by Saud in the 11th minute. Then after four minutes, Abid scored his second of the game during the 15th minute.

After a formidable display by Pakistan, the hosts pulled one back thanks to Scott McNol’s goal.

The game went smoothly for the visitors, they scored two more goals and ended the first half with a staggering score line of 6-1.

Pakistan’s dominance continued during the second half and they scored five more goals taking their goal tally to 11, recording the biggest win of the tournament yet.

Abid was the top scorer for his team with four goals in a fantastic display of football.

Pakistan will now face Skjold IL in their final group match tomorrow.