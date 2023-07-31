Prince Harry ‘hopes’ to show Prince William he’s ‘serious’ about coming back

There may still be bad blood between the brothers but Prince Harry is making an effort to prove Prince William that he wants to return home to the royals.



There were already underlying issues brewing between Harry and William but rift started to take form after Harry stepped down from his senior royal position with his wife Meghan Markle in 2020.

The feud between the Sussexes and royals has only escalated ever since the couple opened up about their woes with The Firm publicly.



Furthermore, when Harry’s memoir, Spare, came out, the rift seemed to have gotten to the point of beyond repair. The brothers have been estranged since the memoir painted William and their father, Charles, in bad light.

But now, according to a source cited by OK! Magazine, Harry and Meghan are looking to rent an apartment in Kensington Palace which they will furnish themselves ‘in hopes of rekindling their relationships with the royal family.’

The insider said that Harry “hopes that will please William and show that they’re serious about coming back.”

The Sussexes have faced a series of business fails, following the collapse of their deal with Spotify, which may have prompted them to consider returning to the UK.



While they may be considering retuning to the Royal Family, the source stated that Harry “doesn’t want to become a prisoner of the palace” despite his will to reconcile.

The insider noted that the couple “wants to keep a sense of balance in their lives and their mental health intact.”

However, the royals may not be eager to welcome the couple back. Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News dubbed that the prospect of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex returning to the monarchy as a “bizarre” move considering the damage done.

Moreover, royal biographer, Tom Bower agreed that Prince Harry cannot come back as “he’s caused so much damage to the family and the concern now is that if he does return, he could well damage it even further.”