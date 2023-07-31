Threads to add DM chat soon: Instagram boss Mosseri

This photo illustration created in Washington, DC, on July 5, 2023, shows Threads, an Instagram app, on the App Store, in front of the logos of Instagram and Threads. — AFP

Earlier this month, the launch of Threads — Meta's new text-based platform — garnered significant curiosity from users around the world. The application's premise of allowing users to log in through their Instagram credentials created anticipation for a unique way of sharing one's thoughts with the world.



The app came into the spotlight as Twitter faced declining interest among netizens due to rate limits and drastic changes. Therefore, Threads appeared as a potential alternative to the Elon Musk-owned platform, now known as X.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, confirmed speculations about Threads stating that it would soon include direct messaging (DM) support, enabling users to message one another.

In an earlier interview, however, the Instagram head had clarified that Meta had no intentions of replacing Twitter with Threads. Instead, the platform was aimed at serving as a "public square for communities on Instagram that never really embraced Twitter."

The launch of the Meta-owned platform left users excited and anticipating new possibilities for conveying their thoughts while retaining the sense of community on Instagram, distinct from Twitter's ecosystem.

DMs coming to Threads

The capability to communicate and engage privately with others is undeniably one of the most crucial aspects of any social media platform. Initially, users were taken aback by the absence of a direct messaging (DM) option on Threads, but Adam Mosseri has now confirmed that this feature will soon be introduced.

During an interview with The Washington Post, the Instagram chief discussed his team's priorities regarding the newly-established platform.

Resolving essential issues, such as enabling people to message each other within the app, is among their key focus. He stressed the urgency of fixing these fundamental aspects promptly.

The application has also started implementing a Twitter-like feature for select users, dividing their feeds into "Following" and "For You." Under this setup, the "For You" view presents a mix of posts from both followed profiles and recommended accounts.

On the other hand, the "Following" view displays posts exclusively from the users one follows, arranged chronologically.