Lisa Marie Presley’s California home listed for $4.6 million 7 months after death

Following her untimely death in January, Lisa Marie Presley’s home was listed on the market for $4.6 million.

The lavish residence in Calabasas, California, was the singer's home until her death in which she moved into back in 2020.

Previously, she had been renting the property but decided to move into the place and lived with her ex-husband, Danny Keough, and her twins Harper and Finley, 14, whom she shares with her ex, Michael Lockwood.

According to Redfin, the house was just under 7,500 square feet and had six bedrooms and seven baths. It was renovated by her friend and realtor Robb Friedman. The Calabasas property also included a home theatre, a wine cellar, a pool and gorgeous views of the surrounding canyon.

The news also comes two months after the legal dispute was resolved concerning Elvis Presley’s Graceland estate, which was inherited by his only child, Lisa Marie.

Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie’s mother, had filed a lawsuit which challenged the 2016 amendment made in her late daughter’s will that left Riley Keough in-charge. Priscilla claimed the will ousted her and business manager Barry Siegel as trustees, which was not legitimate.

In the final agreement, Riley, Lisa Marie’s eldest daughter, was made the official beneficiary of the late musician’s trust.

Meanwhile, Priscilla will receive a lump sum, one-time payment from the Trust for $1.4 million settlement, via Entertainment Tonight.

The documents also reveal that Priscilla will now serve as ‘Special Advisor to the Trust’ while Keough would be paying her an undisclosed monthly salary for the role.