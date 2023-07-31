Prince William's attempt to make amends with Prince Harry failed

Prince Harry and Prince William reportedly made attempts to mend their relationship after the death of Queen Elizabeth.
King Charles III's eldest son William reportedly offered an olive branch to Harry after their father's phone call.
Following a call with his father, the future king attempted to bury the hatchet with Harry as the pair embarked on a walk around Windsor.
Journalist and royal author Omid Scobie shared his knowledge and experience to describe the reunion, saying: "It is, without a doubt, a significant moment in the history of the relationship between the two brothers."
The 11th-hour reunion took place when Harry and wife Meghan Markle were in the UK for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral last September.
A senior Palace source told The Mirror: "The Prince of Wales invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join him and the Princess of Wales earlier."
Meghan Markle has made better friends amid losing Hollywood A-Listers
Prince Louis royal moniker was placed by Queen Elizabeth II
Madonna shared her gratitude for her family on her social accounts
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles dated for nearly two years
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lose friendship with Beckhams
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not victims in public opinion