Prince William's attempt to make amends with Prince Harry failed

Prince Harry and Prince William reportedly made attempts to mend their relationship after the death of Queen Elizabeth.



King Charles III's eldest son William reportedly offered an olive branch to Harry after their father's phone call.



Following a call with his father, the future king attempted to bury the hatchet with Harry as the pair embarked on a walk around Windsor.



Journalist and royal author Omid Scobie shared his knowledge and experience to describe the reunion, saying: "It is, without a doubt, a significant moment in the history of the relationship between the two brothers."



The 11th-hour reunion took place when Harry and wife Meghan Markle were in the UK for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral last September.

A senior Palace source told The Mirror: "The Prince of Wales invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join him and the Princess of Wales earlier."