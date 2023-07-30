Scientists expect dual supermoons next month, but what are they exactly?

This reperesentational picture shows a supermoon. — Unsplash/File

Stargazers rejoice! Two supermoons will be visible in August of this year, according to experts at Nasa, with the "Super Sturgeon Moon" appearing on August 1 and an elusive blue moon appearing later in the month.

Supermoons prompt quite the excitement among stargazers and astronomers but they also create quite the curiosity among the general public mounting questions as to what supermoons? how are they different from the moon that we see every night? and why do astronomers get excited when one is expected to appear?

Here is all you need to know.

When the full moon is closest to the planet during its orbit, it is referred to as a supermoon.

Nasa claims that the moon's orbit around our planet is not a perfect circle. The so-called ellipse resembles an extended oval shape more. The moon starts to move in and out of our planet's atmosphere as it completes its orbital cycle.

The moon travels around the planet until it reaches its apogee, or furthest point from the planet; at this point, it is typically 253,000 miles away.

On the other hand, the moon is at its closest to Earth when it reaches the perigee, at a distance of about 226,000 miles.

What causes supermoons?

A supermoon happens when the full moon coincides with the moon's closest approach to Earth or the perigee stage.

Although the difference is small, supermoons typically appear larger and brighter than a typical full moon when seen from Earth.

Due to the four occurrences occurring in quick succession, this year's supermoon cycle is particularly unique.

The first supermoon of this year appeared on July 3, and the last supermoon of this series will take place on September 29, Sky News reported.

Super sturgeon moon

The first Sturgeon Moon is expected to occur on Tuesday, August 1, while its peak will be at 1:33pm EDT. Experts expect the moon to be close enough to the Earth on August 1 to refer to it as the "Super Sturgeon Moon."

Native American tribes, particularly those in the Great Lakes region of North America, who observed that sturgeon were most frequently caught during this month gave it the name "Sturgeon Moon."

Sturgeons are fish with a dinosaur-like appearance that has been around for more than 130 million years. This fish has evolved into many different species all over the world, some of which have found a home in the Great Lakes.

The full moons throughout the year are known by various names in various cultures and societies. For instance, the August full moon is also known as the "Grain Moon" among Algonquins because grains were so common at the time.

The full moon in August may also be referred to as the Green Corn Moon, the Barley Moon, or the Fruit Moon. These other names frequently refer to the various foods and crops that mature and are ready for harvesting at this time of year.

What is a blue moon?

The phrase "blue moon" actually refers to how frequently it occurs rather than the color of the moon. When there are two full moons in a calendar month, the second is known as a "blue moon."

It is possible for two full moons to occur in the same month occasionally because a full moon typically occurs every 29 days and because most months are longer than this, lasting 30 or 31 days.

The rare occurrence of a blue moon typically happens every two and a half years. On August 22, 2021, a blue moon was visible for the first time.

There will be two full moons in August of this year. Interestingly, the Old Farmer's Almanac indicates that both of these are supermoons.