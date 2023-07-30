Kylie Richards and Morgan Wade's strong friendship shines amid separation

Kyle Richards was seen with Morgan Wade in Aspen amid her separation rumours from her husband Mauricio Umansky. The pair were spotted together while shopping on Friday.

The photos obtained by TMZ saw the TV star and country singer going into a local shop to look at jewellery and other trinkets that were on the shelves.

According to Pagesix, Richards and Wade were mostly left to their own devices and didn't leave each other's side.

Kylie Richards and Morgan Wade's strong friendship shines amid separation

The publication quoted a source saying, "There were no signs of PDA (Public display of affection) between the showbiz stars during the trip."

They added that the Real Housewives of Atlanta star and country singer were both in Aspen for business which led to them meeting each other.

Kyle is reportedly shooting Take Me Away, a documentary series.

Their outing comes after the pair refuted the claims of playing coy about their relationship and denied that they were dating.

During her encounter with a paparazzi, the reality star said, "We are just very good friends." She said "Yes" in response to a question about if her relationship with the musician was just a rumour.

When asked about matching tattoos with Wade, she responded that she also has matching tattoos with her best friend that doesn't mean that she is in a relationship with him.