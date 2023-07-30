Sofía Vergara to appear on HSN for 'Toty' beauty brand amid personal turmoil

Actress Sofía Vergara is set to make an appearance on the Home Shopping Network (HSN) to promote her new beauty brand, Toty.
The 51-year-old Modern Family alum shared her excitement in a selfie taken on a plane, revealing that she is en route to Tampa, Florida for the HSN event. She took to her Instagram Story to express her anticipation, writing, "Tampa here we go! HSN," and tagging her beauty brand's account.
Vergara further highlighted her upcoming HSN appearance on her Instagram feed. In one photo, she can be seen elegantly posing with one of her beauty products while clad in a stunning yellow dress under the bright sun. The following slide announced the date of the HSN event: "Join Sofia Vergara on HSN on July 31st. Tune in on HSN & at HSN.com," with both the Toty and HSN logos displayed at the bottom.
Excited about the opportunity, she captioned the post, "Join me as I share my beauty secret @toty on HSN."
This news of Sofía Vergara's HSN appearance comes after recent reports confirmed that she and her husband Joe Manganiello have decided to divorce after seven years of marriage. The couple addressed the situation in a statement shared with Page Six, expressing that it was a "difficult decision."
As fans await Vergara's HSN appearance to learn more about her beauty brand, the actress navigates through this personal time with the support of her loyal followers.
