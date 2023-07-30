Stuart Broad announces retirement from international cricket

England´s Stuart Broad prepares to bowl on day two of the fifth Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at The Oval cricket ground in London on July 28, 2023.—AFP

English fast bowler Stuart Broad has declared his retirement from cricket following the conclusion of the fifth Ashes Test at The Oval.

The 37-year-old veteran has etched his name in cricket history, amassing an impressive tally of 602 wickets in 167 Tests, securing the position as the second most successful paceman in Test cricket, just behind his teammate James Anderson.

Broad disclosed that he arrived at the decision on a Friday evening, reflecting on his memorable journey in the sport. Expressing his immense pride in donning the Nottinghamshire and England jerseys, he acknowledged that England versus Australia matches have always held a special place in his heart, and he wanted his last foray to be in the esteemed Ashes cricket.

The final Test of Broad's illustrious career has been nothing short of dramatic. During the series finale, England's batting displayed resilience, reaching 389-9 with a lead of 377, and Broad himself showcased his batting prowess late in the evening. A potential victory over the next two days would result in a 2-2 draw, denying Australia their first Ashes win in England since 2001.

Throughout his cricketing journey, Broad has been a dominant force in Ashes contests, leaving a significant impact with a record-breaking 151 Test wickets against Australia. His exceptional performances have made him a pivotal player in England's encounters against their arch-rivals.

Reflecting on his passion for the game, Broad expressed his enduring love for cricket and the joy he finds in the current series. Despite reaching the pinnacle of his career, he emphasised his continuous thirst for learning and gaining experience, recognising that he still has ample time to contribute to the sport.

Broad's announcement evoked emotional responses from his teammates and cricketing legends. England captain Ben Stokes and former captain Alastair Cook lauded his ability to shine in crucial moments, praising his tenacity and reliability. Michael Vaughan, another former captain, admired Broad's competitive spirit and hailed him as an indispensable asset to the England team.