Kelly Reilly unveils the heartache in Beth Dutton's journey in 'Yellowstone' finale

Kelly Reilly hints at uncertain future for Beth and Rip's relationship in 'Yellowstone'

With Yellowstone entering its final season, Kelly Reilly, the exceptional actor behind Beth Dutton, takes viewers on an emotional rollercoaster.

In a featurette released alongside the Blu-ray and DVD version of Yellowstone season five, part one, Reilly delves into Beth's captivating storyline, raising uncertainty about her relationship with Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser).

As the only daughter of Montana's ex-cattle rancher-turned-governor, John Dutton (Kevin Costner), Beth's character carries a weight of haunting regrets and well-guarded secrets. Reilly poignantly expresses how these hidden aspects of her character may jeopardize the future of her bond with Rip.

Despite the couple finally tying the knot in a heartwarming ceremony during the season four finale, the upcoming episodes shed light on Beth's inner struggles. Reilly revealed, “You see that she is waking up in the night, constantly having bad dreams, constantly thinking about how she treated him, how she was with him, some of the decisions she made.”

A significant aspect of Beth's heartache is her "immense guilt" over her inability to conceive Rip's children. The revelation that her adopted brother, Jamie, played a part in her infertility leaves her emotionally shattered.

The Sherlock Holmes actress anticipated that this deeply emotional storyline will eventually come to a head, possibly revealing Beth's painful secret to Rip and leading to their separation.

The actress praised her on-screen chemistry with Cole Hauser, attributing it to their genuine friendship. "We support each other, we're honest with each other, we can have a real laugh with each other, we make fun of each other."