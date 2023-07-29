Kevin Costner’s wife has moved out of his $145M mansion

Kevin Costner’s wife Christine Baumgartner has finally moved out of his $145M mansion in Santa Barbara. She has instead made her way to a smaller house on the same street, only a few days before she was ordered by the court to leave.

Several moving vehicles were seen outside of the luxurious mansion located in Carpinteria, California soon in the day before they shifted her things to the new house which is located in an empty lot also owned by Kevin.

The area is mainly vacant besides shipping containers with a small home built right in the centre. The U-Haul truck designated for the job dropped by the bigger home in the morning and then again in the evening to pack more stuff.

Christine filed for divorce back in May and was ordered by the court to empty the property by the end of this month as she complained that she had found it difficult to find a new home so soon.

Her new home features a quaint green roof as well as a wooden deck and an outside grill. A dirt path from the house leads to several white shipping containers just sitting in the empty lot.