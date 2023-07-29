Mandy Moore addresses her ‘rockstar’ son’s ‘crazy rash’, calls as Gianotti-Crosti syndrome

Mandy Moore has recently addressed her “rockstar” son’s rare skin condition, that’s called as Gianotti-Crosti syndrome



On July 28, Moore took to Instagram Story to talk about “crazy rash” that his two-year-old son Gus “woke up” with last week.

Sharing her son’s photo having a lollipop, This is Us star penned in the caption, “This sweet boy woke up with a crazy rash on Saturday am.”

A Walk to Remember actress said, “We tried to deduce what it could be and did anything to help him find relief from the itch.”

Moore opened up that she took Gus to “paediatrician, dermatologist and paediatric dermatologist” all the while her young boy was all “smiles and laughs like the rockstar he is”.

The Chasing Liberty actress revealed that the doctors eventually find out the skin condition, stating, “Turns out it’s a viral childhood rash that just spontaneously appears called Gianotti-Crosti syndrome.”

“It's all over his legs and feet (ouch) and the backs of his arms but nowhere else,” remarked the 39-year-old alongside an image of her toddler’s legs covered in red splotches.

National Institutes of Health reported that Gianotti-Crosti syndrome is a rare skin condition affecting kids, usually through blisters on the legs, butt and arms.

Reflecting on healing, the Princess Diaries actress stated that the only treatment for the rash is “Benadryl and steroid cream and it could still last 6-8 weeks”.

In the end, Moore spoke up on motherhood, adding, “All of that to say, this parenting thing is weird and hard and sometimes you feel so helpless (and yes I'm ever so grateful it's only an itchy skin condition).”

“Kids are resilient and as long as he's smiling through it, we are a-okay,” she concluded.