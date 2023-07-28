Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro's release heartfelt statements amid breakup news

Singers Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro still 'love' and 'respect' each other

After the recent confirmation of their breakup, singers Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro have each taken to social media to address the end of their more than three-year relationship.

The couple, who went public with their romance in 2021 and announced their engagement earlier this year, shared heartfelt statements expressing their feelings and clearing the air.

Rosalía, known for hits like Con Altura, conveyed her love and admiration for Rauw in a statement posted on her Instagram Story.

"I love, respect, and admire Rauw. I'm not paying attention to the movies. We know what we lived. This is not an easy moment, so thank you all for understanding and respecting," she wrote in Spanish.

On the other hand, Rauw released a statement on his Twitter account, confirming the end of their engagement. He addressed the allegations that emerged following their split.

"Yes, a few months ago Rosi and I ended our engagement. There are thousands of problems that can cause a break, but in our case, it was not the fault of third parties or infidelity. During this space that I am taking to absorb all of this, erroneous public allegations have emerged," he wrote.

The Toda singer continued, "…I could not remain silent and continue watching how they try to destroy the truest love story that God has allowed me to live."

The emotional revelations come after Rosalía's moving performance at Lollapalooza Paris. In videos captured by fans, the singer was seen wiping her tears as she passionately played Hentai on the piano, with the audience providing unwavering support.