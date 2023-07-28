Michelle Yeoh, ex-Ferrari CEO Jean Todt married after 19-year engagement

Michelle Yeoh has recently married to her fiance Jean Todt after 19 years of engagement.



The actress finally tied the knot with ex-Ferrari CEO in Geneva, Switzerland on July 27 and the photos were shared by Brazilian racing driver Felipe Massa on Instagram.

The photos featured a beautiful card speaking of the couple’s love story and how they first met in Shanghai, China.

The card also mentioned that two months after Everything Everywhere All at Once star and Jean met, he proposed to her and she said yes.

It also read, “Today after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends. We are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!”

In the caption, Felipe wrote, “Happy marriage #JeanTodt & #michelleyeoh love you so much.”

In the photos, the Oscar winner was seen wearing two different attires for the big day, with one featuring a beige-tone gown with a corseted bodice and gold embellishments.



Another outfit was a bridal tiered skirt and a white silk button up top. Jean donned a dark blue suit at the event.

Felipe also showed the “I DO” moment when the couple signed their wedding certificate.

Meanwhile, Michelle has not posted wedding photos on social media and there’s no announcement from her side.

However, fans were shocked as what took so long to tie the knot almost 20 years later.

One commented, “What took them so long to get married after being engaged for so long?”

Another added, “They REALLY wanted to make sure so waited 20 years to get married.”