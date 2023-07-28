Sajal Aly, Nadia Jamil speak out against child labour, abuse

Nadia Jamil (left) and Sajal Aly. — Instagram/Twitter/@NJLahori

Following reports that the wife of a judge was allegedly responsible for torturing her 14-year-old domestic worker, acclaimed actors Nadia Jamil and Sajal Aly took to social media to condemn child labour and child abuse, urging people to protect children from cruel practices such as hiring them as domestic help.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Nadia shared a strongly-worded message condemning the exploitation and abuse of children.

"The problem is we often don't know a child is being kept as a servant/slave in a house, so there is no way to know if the child is ok, are they providing him/her with an education? You and [I] both know the truth. Often these tiny children are made to carry rich babies, clean rich people's homes, and serve them," she wrote, adding how children are beaten, starved, and deprived of an education.

"An education is their constitutional right and their religious right. Remember, poverty alleviation is not the job of innocent children. Robbing them of their childhood is criminal.

"Too many of our children suffer. Too many. Let's all be part of their solution. Please. Please speak up and report people who are making children work for them," the veteran actor tweeted.

Nadia also shared a video message from Sajal.

"For the love of God, please stop torturing small children and making them work or perform labour. It is wrong. Child labour is wrong. It is illegal," the Angan actor said.



She also urged people to be proactive about reporting any child labour or abuse they encountered.

"If any of you see a small child working at [someone's] home or outside, or see them being tortured, report it. Immediately. Report it to the local authorities."

The Sinf-e-Ahan starlet added that people must work together to pressure the authorities and protect children.

"This is not their age to be doing labour. This is their age to be studying, playing," she said.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced once more that a judge's wife had subjected a 14-year-old domestic worker to brutal torture. The victim's family members lodged a complaint against the employers — who denied the accusation.

