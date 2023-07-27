Greta Gerwig reveals heartbreaking news for Margot Robbie starrer 'Barbie' fans

Greta Gerwig revealed she has no interest in making a sequel to her hit Barbie movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as leads.

The director said she put everything she had in her mind in the fantasy comedy film while talking to The New York Times.

“I wanted to make something anarchic and wild and funny and cathartic,” the Little Women director said. “The idea that it’s actually being received that way, it’s sort of extraordinary.”

According to Variety, Barbie earned an impressive $26 million in North America on Monday, outperforming Christopher Nolan The Dark Knight's $24.6 million (not adjusted for inflation.)

“At this moment, it’s all I’ve got,” the director added. “I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I’ll never have another idea and everything I’ve ever wanted to do, I did.”

“I wouldn’t want to squash anybody else’s dream but for me, at this moment, I’m at totally zero,” she shared.

Meanwhile, the live-action Barbie movie making waves garnering positive reviews from viewers and critics.