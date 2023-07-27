Pak vs SL: Sri Lankan player resorts to inappropriate gesture towards Saud Shakeel

Sri Lanka's fast bowler Asitha Fernando (second right) celebrates after taking a wicket against Pakistan in Colombo, on July 26, 2023. — ICC

Sri Lanka's fast bowler Asitha Fernando resorted to an inappropriate gesture against Pakistan's batter Saud Shakeel on Wednesday during the second innings of the Colombo Test.

The fast bowler was then reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct for Players on day three of the second Test against Pakistan.

The incident happened during the 81st over of Pakistan's innings where Fernando went close to Saud Shakeel and celebrated in an inappropriate way after dismissing the batter.

Fernando, 25, breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match".

One demerit point was also added to the disciplinary record of the player.

The 25-year-old admitted to the offence and accepted the punishment proposed by David Boon of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Alex Wharf and Raveendra Wimalasari, third umpire Rod Tucker and fourth umpire Prageeth Rambukwella levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50% of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Opener Abdullah Shafique's maiden double century and an unbeaten 132 by Agha Salman put Pakistan in the box seat on day three of the second Test.

Left-handed batter Shakeel scored another fifty Wednesday, becoming the first-ever batter in the history of Test cricket to score a half-century in each of the first seven matches to start the career.

Previously, India's Sunil Gavaskar, Pakistan's Saeed Ahmed, West Indies' Basil Butcher and New Zealand's Bert Sutcliffe scored half-centuries in each of the first six Tests of their career.

Shakeel also bagged the award for Player of the Match in the first Test, which Pakistan won by four wickets in Galle last week, after he made a career-best 208 not out in the first innings.

The left-hander is also only the second Pakistan batter to hit a double ton in his first Test match away from home.