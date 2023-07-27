Kate Middleton wedding dress 'secret' caused immense tears

Kate Middleton was devastated when an important detail on her wedding outfit was leaked.

The Princess of Wales, who tied the knot with Prince William in 2011, wanted to keep her wedding dress designer secret from the public.

However, days before her wedding the details about her outfit were leaked and Alexander McQueen's Sarah Burton was revealed as the designer.

At the time, The Sunday Times reported: "A fashion source said that the dress will be a combination of Middleton's own design ideas and Burton's deep knowledge and understanding of high fashion."

She said: "Behind the scenes I think that caused tears at the Palace because Kate had done everything she could to keep the wedding dress a secret."

Kate married Prince William around friends and family in 2011. The couple The couple welcomed their first child, Prince George in 2012.