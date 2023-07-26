Zara Larson afraid to work with ‘just guys in the room’ after harassment incidents

Zara Larson has revealed music industry bosses touched her inappropriately during her early days in industry

Zara Larsson, the Swedish pop star who achieved fame at a young age of 10, has recently disclosed her encounters with inappropriate conduct and abuse of authority by music industry executives early in her career.

Zara Larsson's interview with comedian Leigh Francis, where she talks about her ordeal of facing abuse in the music industry, is scheduled to air on Wednesday night on his television program, Shopping With Keith Lemon.

“Being very young I think people abused their power a lot, made really inappropriate suggestions or they touch you funny, or they say stuff where you're like, ‘Why did you say that?’”

When asked if it was difficult as a young female artist, “Yes, it definitely can be. There have, for sure, been some moments where I'm like, ‘What's going on?’ "

“Nowadays, I don't want to work with just guys in the room. At the beginning I was just going along with it.”

“Nowadays, I'm just like, at least have one other girl in the room. I would love to make an album with just girls.”

The Symphony vocalist signed with TEN Music Group at 14. Her debut single, Uncover, which was released soon after, achieved a six-time Platinum status in Sweden.

In 2020, Zara Larsson took a significant step in her music career by announcing the acquisition of her complete music catalogue from TEN and establishing her own record label, Sommer House, which would oversee the release of her future projects.

She is set to debut her fourth studio album later this year, in which she has collaborated with renowned artists such as Ed Sheeran and Ariana Grande. However, Larsson had to abandon those tracks and start anew.