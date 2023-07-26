Is Japanese insect cuisine only way to feed growing population?

A leaf beetle larva dessert from Tokyo’s Antcicada restaurant. — Twitter/@AndyVermaut

Recently, Japanese restaurants have started including traditional delicacies like silkworms and crickets on their menus, which has been noticed by both locals and tourists as it appears that people in Japan are reverting back to their ancient food choices.

While on vacation in Tokyo, Takumi Yamamoto decided to try something unique for lunch and went for cricket curry and silkworm sashimi, which he washed down with water bug cider.

Yamamoto, a 26-year-old office worker from Hyogo, is one of many individuals worldwide who have taken an interest in entomophagy, or the practice of consuming insects which is a trend gaining popularity as bugs become more recognised as a sustainable food source, this trend is gaining popularity.

Yamamoto enjoyed soy sauce-basted grasshoppers as a child and later enjoyed insect cuisine at Take-Noko cafe in Tokyo.

"It's fun to select from a wider variety of dishes," Yamamoto said at the cosy second-floor cafe, surrounded by insect art and terrariums of skittering beetles, ants and cockroaches.

"Everything was tasty. In particular, the water bug cider was quite refreshing and delicious, like a green apple."

The world is now recognising entomophagy as a viable solution to feed the growing global population, which is projected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050.

The UN has declared insects as a sustainable source of protein, especially since the livestock industry has a negative impact on climate change.

Additionally, global food security concerns due to extreme weather and conflicts have made bug consumption an attractive option for providing high-quality and affordable nutrition. Although some people find eating insects unappealing, Japan has a long-standing tradition of including insects in their cuisine.

According to Michiko Miura, the manager of Take-Noko, areas with limited access to meat and fish have a history of consuming grasshoppers, silkworms, and wasps. This practice gained popularity during and after World War Two when food shortages were prevalent.

"Recently, there have been advances in rearing things like crickets and mealworms for food, so the possibility of using insects as ingredients is really growing," she added.

In the past year, companies like Pasco, a national bakery brand, have sold cakes and snacks made from cricket flour. Additionally, Nichirei, a processed food maker, and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, a telecom company, have invested in bug ventures.

Crickets gained popularity in Japanese media due to powdered insects being used in school lunches and snacks. Consumer interest also extends to Take-Noko, which is often full on weekends.

Takeo Saito founded Takeo Inc nine years ago, which now offers over 60 arthropod treats, including cricket-studded curry, silkworm-casing sashimi, and cider infused with water bug extract.

The restaurant, which serves crickets, silkworms, and other arthropods, is a part of Takeo Inc's packaged food business.

"Our aim is not for insects to be something separate, but to be enjoyed at the same table as vegetables, fish, and meat," said Saito.