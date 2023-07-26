VIDEO: Partial crane crash in Manhattan, New York, leaves 6 injured

At least six people were injured including two firefighters after a crane in Manhattan's Hell's Kitchen skyscraper partially collapsed and hit the ground, after catching fire, US media reported.



Videos surfaced on social media showed smoke rising over the 45-story building.

Officials stated that a crane atop a building located on Tenth Avenue, between West 41st and 42nd streets in Hudson Yards, experienced a fire just before 8am ET.

Some parts of the crane fell down — which was located a few blocks away from Times Square — hitting a nearby building across the street and causing debris to scatter.

Fire department officials noted that six individuals were injured, including two firefighters. Three wounded people were taken to the hospital however, it remains unclear if the firefighters were among those taken to the hospital.

The severity of the injuries is still unknown.

The part of the crane that collapsed and fell on the street in Manhattan, New York. —Twitter/@NYCFireWire

Firefighters were spotted using water to extinguish the flames on a crane, targeting it from both above and below.

The fire seemed to be under control by 9am, but the cab located about 47 stories up was left severely charred.

The crane is currently on top of a building that is under construction and it is not clear if anyone was inside the building when the crane caught fire, or if the building was damaged in any way, NBC New York reported.

The building next to the location where the crane fell was visibly damaged, but the extent of the damage was not immediately identified.

The Fire Department New York (FDNY) and New York City emergency management units arrived at the location while the streets in the vicinity were closed off to vehicles, and all buildings in the area were evacuated subsequently.