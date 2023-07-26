Wildfires, storms ravage Southern Europe

A firefighter from the Brigadas de Refuerzo en Incendios Forestales (BRIF) reacts as the fire reaches near Tabara, Zamora, on the second heatwave of the year, in Spain. — Reuters

The island of Rhodes, along with Corfu and Evia, is facing a state of emergency as wildfires continue to ravage these regions. A relentless heatwave has caused temperatures to soar above 44C (111F) in parts of Greece, making firefighting efforts even more challenging.

The intensity of this heatwave in Southern Europe, North America, and China has been linked to human-induced climate change, as reported by climate scientists.



In Greece, two pilots lost their lives when their Canadair firefighting plane crashed on the island of Evia. Additionally, a man was found dead in a remote rural shack on the same island.

Rhodes, a major tourist destination, has seen over 20,000 people evacuated from homes and resorts.

Major holiday firms have cancelled departures to the island, posing significant challenges to the tourism industry, which is vital for the island's economy.

Italy is also grappling with extreme weather events, experiencing deadly storms in the north and wildfires in Sicily and other southern regions.

The wildfires in Sicily resulted in tragic losses, with a couple in their 70s found dead in a fire-gutted holiday home near Palermo, and an 88-year-old woman dying near the city.

In the north of Italy, storms claimed two lives, with tornadoes, hailstorms, and gale-force winds causing widespread damage in Lombardy and other regions.

As the situation remains critical, authorities are working tirelessly to combat the wildfires and provide relief to affected communities.

The severity of these events underscores the urgent need to address climate change and enhance firefighting capabilities to protect lives and livelihoods.