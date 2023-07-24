Julian Sands' cause of death remains a mystery: ruled 'undetermined' by police

Police have failed to determine the cause of death of actor Julian Sands, who was found dead in June after going missing while hiking in California's San Gabriel Mountain.



The actor's cause of death has been ruled 'undetermined' by the police.

A Room With A View actor was a keen and experienced hiker who unfortunately went missing for five weeks. Her family and first responders did their best but could not find the actor alive.

His remains appeared near Mt. Baldy at the end of June 2023.

The Police announcement at that time stated that the identification process of the human remains found on Mt. Baldy on June 24, 2023, had been completed and was identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands of North Hollywood, adding, "We would like to extend our gratitude to all the volunteers that worked tirelessly to locate Mr. Sands."

According to Metro, the police stated at that time that the cause of death was still under investigation.

In an interview with People magazine, the public information officer of the police shared an update regarding the matter. He said that the cause of the actor's death was ruled undetermined due to the body's condition.

He continued, "Death cause often remains undetermined when dealing with these types of cases."

Sands had an acting career of more than four decades.

He was best known for portraying George Emerson in the 1985 romance movie, A Room With A View.