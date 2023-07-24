Death toll surges to 33 a day after tragic building collapse in Cameroon

Rescue workers search through the rubble for victims' bodies and potential survivors. — BBC/File

The death toll a day after a building collapsed Sunday in Douala, the commercial capital of Cameroon, has risen to 33 following concerns that additional remains may be buried beneath the rubble.

Overnight from Saturday to Sunday, a four-story apartment building in the north of the city collapsed onto another residential structure. Neighbors recalled on Monday that the building's structure featured several "failings" and "cracks".

According to a senior fire official and the regional governor who had warned that the death toll could grow, in addition to 33 killings, the tragedy left 21 injured, five of whom were in critical condition.

It was one of the worst such tragedies in the history of the nation.

Rescuers were still trying to clear the rubble with a digger after seeking survivors throughout Sunday and into Monday, a resident told AFP.

"The situation is under control and firefighters are working to ensure no one remains under the rubble," Littoral region governor Samuel Dieudonne Ivaha Diboua said Sunday during a visit to the site.

Douala’s Laquintinie hospital on Sunday said it had taken in 13 patients, two of whom — a three-year-old girl and a woman aged 19 — had died.

"The toll could still go up," said computer scientist Prosper Tchinda, who was one of the first on the scene on Sunday.

"There was one survivor who got out with just scratches and we found a baby safe and sound," he told AFP by telephone.

The 42-year-old lives a few minutes walk from the block and said there had been "some sort of event with music going on when it happened".

Nathalie, who also lives in the area but did not want to give her full name, described the building as in a poor state with "failings".

"There were cracks in the wall and we felt it could collapse at any time," she said.

"It was not the sort of place you would want to live in."

Natalie said she went to the site immediately after hearing "a big noise", and confirmed that a party had been going on.

Tchinda said he was "very worried".

"There are so many buildings that don’t meet the standards. Each one goes up built any how without any checks. You have the impression that the appropriate services at city hall are not doing their job," he added.

Five people died in similar circumstances in Douala in 2016 when authorities blamed the poor state of repairs and apparent violations of building regulations.

Moreover, in June of that year, local authorities identified 500 buildings in danger of collapse.

The incident comes after another building collapsed in Recife, Brazil resulting in the death of at least 14 people, including two children, ages five and eight, earlier in July.