Billie Eilish walks down memory lane as pet dog Pepper died

Pepper and Billie Eilish had a long relationship

Billie Eilish is reliving her memories with her childhood puppy Pepper after her death.

The Grammy winner shared the moments of 15 years long bond with her dog on Instagram.

"Pepper. my life long best friend. i will see you again someday sweet girl," Eilish wrote. "You made it 15 years you *** beast."

She continued, "I love you. rest easy mama, i'll miss you forever. This is a really hard day."



The Academy winner also posted highlights of her beloved dog on her Instagram Story, including a photo where she kissed her head, captioning, "Goodbye my angel."

While in another photo, she captioned it as "I'll see you again."

Previously, the L.A. native bought an Angel City Pit Buill home permanently during the pandemic and was named Shark.

Eilish celebrated her pet's first birthday in February 2021.

"My sweet rescue baby boy was born a year ago today," adding, "You have made my life 1000x better happy birfday little shark."



