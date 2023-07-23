DC's next movies to adapt 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' and 'Watchmen'

DC Comics has unveiled its exciting plans for two upcoming direct-to-video-animated movies based on iconic graphic novels from the 1980s.

"Crisis on Infinite Earths" and "Watchmen" will be brought to life in animated form, much to the delight of fans, with both films set for release in 2024.

The announcement was made during San Diego Comic-Con after the screening of "Justice League: Warworld." While specific details about the movies are being kept under wraps, it has been confirmed that "Watchmen" will be rated R, indicating a mature and intense storyline.

"Crisis on Infinite Earths" will follow the epic story of the Anti-Monitor, a cosmic destroyer on a mission to obliterate all universes in the DC multiverse. The narrative will unite heroes from various worlds as they join forces to save their existence.

This marks the second adaptation of "Crisis on Infinite Earths," with the first being a live-action Arrowverse crossover in 2019. Fans speculate that the animated film may serve as a continuation of "Justice League: Warworld" and fit into DC's ongoing "Tomorrowverse" line of animated films.

As for "Watchmen," the film will bring to life the acclaimed graphic novel by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons. Previously, "Watchmen" received a live-action adaptation from Zack Snyder, as well as an HBO sequel series. The animated film will draw from the rich source material, further expanding the Watchmen universe. Fans may recall that the Snyder film was accompanied by an animated short film adapting the "Tales of the Black Freighter" segments from the comic, making this upcoming animated adaptation in line with previous multimedia approaches.

DC enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting these animated movies, with discussions already buzzing about potential animated heroes making appearances in "Crisis on Infinite Earths."