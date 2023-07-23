Donnie Baker-famed comedian Ron Sexton passes away at 52

The entertainment world is in mourning as beloved comedian Ron Sexton, widely known for his iconic portrayal of the character "Donnie Baker" on The Bob & Tom Show, has passed away at the age of 52.
The news of his death was announced by his family through a heartfelt post on his official Facebook page, where they referred to him as Ron and Dad, emphasising the personal side of the man beyond his famous on-air persona. The family requested privacy during this difficult time and asked for prayers for their loved ones.
Sexton was a renowned comedian and voice actor who quickly rose to prominence with his unique style and comedic timing. Born in Indianapolis, he began his comedy career, and his portrayal of Donnie Baker, with his hilarious tales and colorful personality, gained him a significant following. Donnie Baker became a fan favourite and brought laughter to millions of listeners as a recurring character on The Bob & Tom Show.
The passing of Ron Sexton is a tremendous loss to the entertainment industry and to all those who knew and loved his work. He was known to millions of listeners for the indelible comedic characters he played on-air, including Donnie Baker, Kenny Tarmac, and Floyd the Trucker, as well as his spot-on celebrity impersonations.
As news of Sexton's death continues to develop, tributes from fans and fellow comedians are pouring in across the country. Social media has been flooded with expressions of shock and gratitude for the joy and happiness he brought to people's lives during his more than 20-year tenure with The Bob & Tom Show.
Tom Griswold, host of The Bob & Tom Show, released a statement expressing his heartfelt condolences, saying, "Sexton was not only a much-loved colleague and friend but also a source of happiness for countless people throughout his career." Griswold's words reflect the sentiments of many who will remember Sexton with love and gratitude for the laughter he shared.
